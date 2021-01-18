‘Huawei license’ of companies in the USA is revoked

US President Donald Trump, who is preparing to hand over his seat in the White House, has signed another decision that will put Chinese technology giant Huawei in a difficult situation. The Washington administration banned the Shenzhen-based firm from sourcing products from many companies in the US, including Intel.

Huawei license of companies in the USA has been revoked

US President Trump, who has been in a large-scale trade war against China since he took office in 2016, argues that Huawei, the world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, is an existential threat to the US national security and foreign policy interests.

Trump, who blacklisted the Shenzhen-based company in May 2019 and prevented it from doing business with American companies, made another very critical move that would narrow the range of action for Huawei, days before the term expires.

According to the information provided by Reuters, the Washington government reported that licenses to Huawei’s suppliers in the US, including chipmaker Intel, to sell to the Chinese company have been revoked. Stating that eight licenses from four companies have been withdrawn, Reuters said that among these companies is Japanese flash memory chip manufacturer Kioxia Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Corp.

At the center of the US and China’s battle for global technological domination, Huawei recently applied for a license worth $ 280 billion to several companies, including Intel. The report states that the vast majority of 150 applications were rejected due to national security concerns.

Huawei denies spying allegations

The Trump administration has put Huawei on the target many times in different ways during its four-year tenure. The company’s financial director, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada in December 2018 on the orders of the United States. Meng, daughter of Huawei’s founder, has been accused of breaking the US embargo on Iran.

Denying allegations of spying on behalf of the Chinese military, Huawei claimed not to be guilty of the indictment, which included allegations of violating US sanctions against Iran and conspiring to steal trade secrets from American tech companies.

A sizzling Huawei file awaits Joe Biden, who will take the oath as US President on Wednesday. We will see what kind of path the Washington government will follow on China and Huawei in the coming days.