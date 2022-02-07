Huawei launches Watch GT 3 and GT Runner watches in Brazil; see price

Huawei officially launches today (7) in Brazil the Watch GT Series line of smart watches with the HarmonyOS operating system. The novelties include three models, which promise to deliver up to 14 days of use and advanced functions for sports and health monitoring.

While the two Watch GT models were presented abroad last year, the Watch GT Runner version hit the market in January 2022. In addition to hardware improvements, the products, which work with Android and iOS, bring the Huawei App Gallery with the presence of third-party applications, although some well-known solutions, such as Strava, were left out.

Huawei GT 3

Huawei GT 3 series models come in 46mm and 42mm versions. The devices promise a premium experience in sensing exercise data, with more than 180 sports modes. The products also include location support with five satellite systems, including GPS and GLONASS.

Powered by HarmonyOS, the watches feature apps from the Huawei App Gallery. That is, some popular solutions like Strava cannot be used on the watch. Still, the company ensures that smartwatches have several functions and third-party apps to help with exercise monitoring — the Watch GT 2 will also be updated to receive extra apps in the future.

Despite not having support for eSim in Brazil, the models have 4 GB of internal storage, which guarantees more freedom when listening to music with Bluetooth headphones, for example. In terms of sports functions, the watches include improvements in heart rate and oxygen level capture with the TruSeen 5.0+ sensor, the presence of twice as many receiving lights to capture data and an updated artificial intelligence algorithm.

Regarding the design, the 46 mm model has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 466 x 466 pixels and a rotating crown that allows you to perform functions such as zooming in apps. The 42mm model has a more minimalist look, weighing in at just 35 grams without the straps — the 1.32-inch screen has the same resolution as the larger watch.

As mentioned earlier, the battery promises up to 14 days on the 46 mm GT 3, but the duration varies depending on the use of sensors and functions. For the smaller model, the maximum autonomy is up to one week.

Huawei GT Runner

With a focus on runners, the Huawei GT Runner features a 1.43″ AMOLED screen, the new TruSeen for heart rate capture and advanced location features.

The company has also equipped the product with an advanced running tips and sports monitoring system. The tool includes a “virtual coach” that helps with physical activity planning, which comes with in-depth metrics about training and the user’s body.

Prices for the Watch GT 3 in Brazil start at R$1,799 for the 42mm version, with three design options in the compact version. The 46 mm Watch GT 3 can be purchased for values ​​starting from R$ 1,899. For those interested in the Watch GT Runner, the product arrives in the country costing R$ 2,199.

During the launch period, Watch GT 3 buyers will receive a Smart Scale as a gift, while the Watch GT Runner will come with a Freebuds 4i headset. The special offer is valid until February 27 for purchases at Mercado Livre, Submarino, MP Cel, Americanas and Kabum (when products are sold and delivered by e-commerces).