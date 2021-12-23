Huawei Launches Smart Glasses And MateBook X Pro 2022

Huawei presented several new products this Thursday (23), such as the P50 Pocket folding cell phone. In addition, the Chinese brand has unveiled a pair of smart glasses that run the HarmonyOS operating system and the MateBook X Pro 2022 notebook.

With three styles of frames (Boston, Wellington and Aviator) and variations for grade lenses and sun protection, the new smart glasses from Huawei bring several functions. They allow you to answer calls, listen to music and take notes without touching your cell phone.

The new models offer hands-free access to Celia’s virtual assistant, thanks to the built-in microphones and speakers. Eye health and posture monitoring are some of the other tools in the version, which is splash proof and has 16 hours battery life.

On sale in China, Huawei smart glasses with HarmonyOS cost the equivalent of US$ 266 in the model with corrective lenses. The variant with sunglasses has a suggested price of US$ 299.

MateBook X Pro 2022

Another debut was the 2022 version of the MateBook X Pro, with a 14.2-inch touchscreen, a frequency of 90 Hz and a resolution of 3120 x 2080 pixels. The ultra-portable notebook comes with 11th generation Intel Rocket Lake processor, 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M2 storage.