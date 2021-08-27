Huawei launches Nova Y60 with triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery

Huawei presented this Wednesday (25th) the Nova Y60, a cell phone with simpler specifications, three cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery, which serves consumers in search of a cheap phone. The model arrives first in South Africa, with sales from September 1st.

Running Android 10 under the EMUI 11.0.1 interface, the Chinese manufacturer’s new smartphone comes with the eight-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor, along with 4GB of RAM memory. The internal storage capacity is 64GB, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

It has a 6.6-inch round-edged LCD screen and HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels). Also on the display, there is a drop-shaped notch at the top, which serves to house the selfie camera and video calls with its 8 MP resolution and f/2.4 aperture.

At the rear we have the 13MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP wide angle f/2.2 and the 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The Asian company informs that the set has artificial intelligence features to improve image recording and is capable of recording videos in Full HD.