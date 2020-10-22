Huawei launches new Watch GT 2, wireless headset

The launch event of Huawei’s Mate 40 line, held on Thursday (22), brought several other news from the Chinese manufacturer. She also announced the arrival of a special edition of the Watch GT 2 Pro and its new Bluetooth headsets, in addition to its second generation of smart glasses.

Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2

The special version of Huawei’s smartwatch has as its differentials the exclusive Porsche Design dial, titanium bracelet and body, golf mode and integrated altitude barometer.

The model has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 4 GB of RAM, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, oximeter, more than 100 training modes and a battery with 14 days of autonomy. It will cost € 695, equivalent to R $ 4.5 thousand, at the quotation of the day.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio

Brand new premium headphones, FreeBuds Studio has a 40 mm dynamic driver, Kirin A1 chip and four-layer diaphragm, providing a high-quality sound experience, according to Huawei.

Over-ear type, the model has automatic noise cancellation, with elimination of up to 40 dB, and offers autonomy that can reach 24 hours. At the time of recharging, only 10 minutes in the socket guarantee 8 hours of operation.

The price will be € 299 (R $ 1.9 thousand, at the current price).

Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear II

The new generation of Huawei smart glasses, on the other hand, is lighter and thinner, with two noise-reducing microphones on each boom, along with speakers that have also undergone improvements.

Controls for playing media, activating the virtual assistant and answering calls are made by touching the rods. There is also NFC and fast wireless charging – the autonomy reaches 5 hours of continuous playback.

Eyewear II will be sold for € 329 (R $ 2.1 thousand, in direct conversion).



