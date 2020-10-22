Huawei launches new routers with WiFi-6 technology

The internet is the means by which different devices talk to each other. Connectivity is present in smartphones, computers, tablets, televisions, video games and more. In addition, it is also responsible for connecting people, which is why Huawei makes important investments in this segment.

Leading global supplier of the information technology, communication and smart devices industry, the company is launching the Huawei Mesh and AX3 routers in the Brazilian market with Mesh solution focused on solving Wi-Fi coverage problems, and Wi-Fi 6 already prepared for the highest Wi-Fi technology. The brand, which is already well known here, is going through a new moment and expanding its investments, going beyond the mobile universe, evolving its ecosystem and bringing products to the home.

To talk about this novelty and present the router models, Huawei invited TecMundo. We will explore the technologies they use and how we can be increasingly connected – with devices and people – when using these devices.

A traditional router has serious difficulties in transmitting signals when facing brick or concrete walls; as a result, there is a weak, unstable and slow Wi-Fi connection. Huawei Wifi Mesh technology came to solve this problem by offering multiband routers to offer full coverage of the residence, resulting in multiple connection points in a versatile, fast and stable Wi-Fi network, not allowing productivity and navigation to depend on a single router.

Huawei WiFi Mesh brings the internet to every room. The devices offer three bands (Tri-band), a 2.4 GHz frequency band and two individual 5 GHz bands. With the 5 GHz band, which automatically changes to 2.4 GHz over long distances, the router creates a continuous and reliable wireless fabric for the whole house. The device also supports real-time link quality monitoring, enabling speeds of up to 2200 Mbps in triple band and a more stable network environment, allowing for high speed and low latency connections.

The brand new router also offers other facilities, such as Huawei Share, which allows you to connect Android smartphones with NFC by simply bringing your phone closer to any of the Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh towers. You don’t even need to enter a password. In addition, Huawei WiFi Mesh is plug and play, with simple and quick installation and configuration. It is necessary to configure only the main tower of the Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh and the network connection between the other adjacent towers (within 5m) is made automatically when they are connected to a power source.



