Huawei Launches FreeBuds 4i with New Noise Canceling Mode

Huawei: Wireless headphones, especially the True Wireless models, or TWS, have gained more and more followers. The practicality, the flexibility – since, with it, you can do much more while listening to music or talking on the phone – and, why not, the modernity of the absence of cables are extremely attractive.

Knowing this, Huawei is launching a new TWS headset in Brazil, the Freebuds 4i, which arrives to redefine the proposal of noise cancellation with an active mechanism. The 22 decibel active noise cancellation (ANC) detects the noise around you through the microphones and generates a reverse sound wave, reducing it.

This technology was developed thinking about common everyday environments, such as a mall, public transport, an office or even the human voice. So, with your FreeBuds 4i, you have a comfortable noise canceling experience whenever you want, ensuring an even greater immersion in what you’re listening to.

On the other hand, if you want to hear what’s going on around you, just press the earpiece and FreeBuds 4i triggers Awareness Mode. With it, you can automatically switch between ambient sound recognition mode and active noise canceling mode, letting you choose what you want to hear.

Another highlight of Huawei’s newest release is the battery life, which, due to its high density, has a longer useful life. When the noise canceling mode is off, FreeBuds 4i offers up to 10 hours of music playback or 6.5 hours of voice calling. Along with the charging case, it can reach 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice calling.

With the noise canceling mode turned on, this time is reduced, but it is still commendable: up to 7.5 hours of continuous music playback or 5.5 hours of voice call. And the shorter duration in this mode is not a problem, as the charging technology guarantees 4 hours of audio with a charge of just 10 minutes, which is very useful in times of greater rush.

In terms of sound quality, FreeBuds 4i carries the characteristics of the FreeBuds family, but it comes even better. It is equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver with balanced performance for high, mid and low frequencies. So you get crisp sound quality regardless of the audio type.

And all this in a modern, borderless look, with a comfortable fit for your ear that goes well with any style. Huawei has dedicated itself especially to this: ensuring your comfort even in long-term use.

And you can now get your Freebuds 4i at a competitive price from official resellers: Americanas, Shoptime, Submarino and MPCel. Discover Huawei’s newest release, which continues with its goal of offering cutting-edge technology to all users.