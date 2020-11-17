Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i headset and GT 2e watch

Chinese manufacturer Huawei is undergoing drilling in the United States, but decided to expand its operations in Brazil with new accessories. The company launched here the Watch GT 2e smart watch and also the FreeBuds 3i wireless headphones.

The devices have premium features and come to compete against more expensive devices, such as the Apple Watch and AirPods headphones. Still, Huawei aims at values ​​that seek to achieve a better cost-benefit ratio.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Huawei’s smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch-sensitive display and customizable interface. The rounded screen comes with water protection and continues to function up to 50 meters underwater.

Inside, the product has the Kirin A1 chip, produced by the Chinese manufacturer. The chip runs a system with more than 100 sports options, as well as functions such as heart rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation and sleep monitoring.

With up to two weeks of battery life, the smart watch also has internal storage that supports up to 500 songs and comes with Bluetooth. In addition to working in tandem with the cell phone, the product can be used independently for audio consumption in wireless headphones.

The Watch GT2e can now be found in Brazilian stores with the suggested price of R $ 1,099. More details are available on Huawei’s official website.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i

Competitors of AirPods Pro, the FreeBuds 3i wireless headphones arrive in Brazil bringing complete noise cancellation. The manufacturer guarantees that the devices can decrease up to 32 dB of external sounds.

According to Huawei, wireless headphones use three microphones to ensure an immersive sound experience. Accessory construction also includes 10mm dynamic drivers.



