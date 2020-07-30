Huawei is the World’s Number One in Smartphone Sales

Recent research by a research company called Canalsy shows that Huawei is number one in the smartphone industry. According to the study, Huawei managed to ship 55.8 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2020, becoming the industry’s number one.

Research by Canalsy, an analytics company, shows that Huawei surpasses Samsung in smartphone sales. While the smartphone industry was deeply shaken by the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak, Huawei managed to outperform Samsung, despite a decrease in sales figures. According to the research, the biggest reason for this is that Huawei has increased its sales in the Chinese market.

According to Canalsy’s report, Huawei shipped 55.8 million phones in the second quarter of 2020, down 5 percent. South Korean technology giant Samsung, Huawei’s biggest rival, shipped 53.7 million smartphones in the same period. This shows that Huawei surpassed Samsung, albeit with a slight difference. Samsung’s sales have dropped by 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

Canalsy Analyst Ben Stanton, who made explanations on the subject, states that this is something that only a few people could have predicted a year ago. Stating that Samsung has a market share of less than 1 percent in China, Stanton says that the COVID-19 outbreak is what makes Huawei come to this position. According to Stanton, if there was no coronavirus outbreak, Huawei would not have passed Samsung.

Comparison of Samsung and Huawei’s smartphone shipments by years

In the statements made by Canalsy officials Mo Jia, it was emphasized that it is very important for the company that Huawei is at the top. However, according to Jia, the fact that Huawei will show its brand power to domestic consumers and suppliers is not enough for the success of the company. According to Jia, although Huawei has secured leadership in the industry for now, this is very difficult to maintain in the future. Because economic improvements, especially in key markets such as Europe, will make it difficult for Huawei to stay on top.

In a news we shared with you in the past, we talked about the research done by a research company called Counterpoint Research. In this study, it is stated that Huawe’s market share was 19 percent and Samsung’s market share was 17 percent. Counterpoint Research’s research is also on the same door as Canalsy’s research: China, which quickly recovered from the coronavirus outbreak, placed Huawei at number one in the smartphone industry.



