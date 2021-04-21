Huawei has been at war for a long time. Huawei, which was unable to work with US companies due to the embargo decision taken by former President Trump with various allegations, especially the national security threat, and therefore had to bid farewell to Google applications, developed its own solutions in a short time.

Huawei has its own app store and even navigation software. It continues to launch phones that are still based on the Android operating system and do not contain Google applications.

Huawei is no longer among the biggest phone manufacturers

Despite all this, the lack of Google apps on Huawei phones confuses the end user. While the new president Biden did not give any green light on Huawei, a sad picture emerged for Huawei.

To start with the good news for the industry: 340 million phone shipments were made this quarter. This means a 24 percent growth compared to the previous period, the first quarter of 2020.

Especially in this period when factories came to a standstill due to chip shortage, a serious increase in telephone sales made the faces of the sector happy.

Huawei is no longer among the top three phone manufacturers in the world, not even in the top 5. The report published by Strategy Analytics revealed phone sales in the first quarter of 2021. Samsung continues to lead, while Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo follow.

The total market share of the top 5 Chinese manufacturers, namely Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, was 35 percent. It is stated that especially upper and middle level phones with 5G technology have a big share in this success.