Huawei is expected to leave the top 5 of the market

Separated after a series of U.S. sanctions, Huawei and Honor are expected to experience different moments in the global smartphone market. While the first is likely to lose ground and melt in 2021, the second is likely to start to gain prominence.

The forecasts were provided by TrendForce in a report published this week and reinforce BusinessStandard data. If there is no sudden change in the scenario, Huawei should lose strength and be left with only 4% of the global smartphone market.

This causes the company to drop from the top 5 and fight to stay in the top 10.

U.S. sanctions are limiting Huawei’s ability to buy new components to launch its phones. In addition, the company still does not have access to Google services and applications, something that is essential for anyone who wants to sell smartphones in the West.

On the other hand, while its former parent goes down, Honor can guarantee about 2% of the global market share. The number is not impressive, but it is already a good start for a manufacturer that needs to redo all its plans and focus initially on the Chinese market.

Honor knows it has a difficult mission ahead of it. Therefore, the company is expanding its presence and massifying its brand in China. This week, the manufacturer is expected to open several offline retail stores to fight Xiaomi and Oppo.

TrendForce’s numbers also reinforce a positive trend for Xiaomi, which is expected to win some of the audience who are becoming orphaned by Huawei. However, it is still too early to know if the Chinese will fulfill its goal of fighting for leadership with Samsung.



