Huawei is challenged to show quality in its new routers

Huawei is well known for its smartphones, but now the company is investing in devices for the home. To show that it is not “kidding” in this segment, the company was challenged to show that its new routers can do the job.

How about knowing now more about two of the new router models that Huawei is bringing to the market?

Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh Router

Have you ever felt that your traditional router has a hard time transmitting the signal when it needs to pass through brick or concrete walls? As a result, does the Wi-Fi network usually have instability, slowness and a weak signal? That is why they invented Mesh technology, which solves this problem with multiple connection points, not allowing the signal to depend only on a single router.

The Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh is the brand’s router that will bring Wi-Fi coverage to every room in the house. The devices offer three bands (Tri-band), a 2.4 GHz frequency band and two individual 5 GHz bands. With the 5 GHz band, which automatically changes to 2.4 GHz over long distances, HUAWEI Wi -Fi Mesh creates a continuous and reliable wireless mesh for the entire home.

The device also supports real-time link quality monitoring, enabling higher speeds and a more stable network environment. This new router from the brand also offers other facilities, such as Huawei Share, which allows the connection of Android smartphones with NFC by simply bringing the phone closer to any of the Mesh routers.

Huawei Wi-Fi Routers AX3

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 router models were designed to offer the best signal performance and stability. There are two different versions, a dual-core and a quad-core, both prepared for the future with support for Wi-Fi 6, a new standard that offers faster, more efficient connectivity with less interference and low latency.

If you’re looking for speed, you’ll find it on the Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 models. These routers are capable of reaching the impressive 3000 Mbps mark, without fluctuations and with less interference. Due to the high level of 1024-QAM modulation and the bandwidth up to 160 MHz, the speed is up to 3 times faster when compared to Wi-Fi 5.

For those concerned with security, it is also important to note that these devices have important reinforcements in this segment. The equipment has a safe area inside its processor, where software and hardware are used to protect user data, certified by CC EAL5, ensuring security for connected devices, including in commercial environments.



