Huawei is building a processor factory!

For the Huawei processor family Kirin, it appeared the end of the road. Kirin, who has come to an important place in the mobile processor market for the last two years, seems to be outdated after the US embargo.

However, while Huawei is looking for a way to deal with Qualcomm on the one hand, it also seems to have rolled up its sleeves to create a completely domestic Huawei mobile processor family.

How many nm fabrication process will Huawei processor come with?

Huawei seems to have started construction for a chip factory in two different regions of China for now. In fact, it is among the first information that the rough construction of the Wuhan Huawei Optical Factory Project has been finished. Again, according to the reports, the company has rolled up its sleeves for a factory in Shanghai.

Despite these positive developments, the Huawei chipset factory will unfortunately be able to produce with a technology that is far behind, such as the 45 nm fabrication process. According to the best estimates, the Chinese giant seems to be able to start the 28 nm fabrication process by 2022.

One of the main reasons for this is that China is far behind in liography technology. Thanks to this technology, the foundation of much lower nm fabrication processes can be laid. However, due to the US embargo and the fact that this technology is in the hands of the US and its allies, it seems difficult for the Huawei Kirin processor family to return in the near future.

However, estimates are that the company will use these processor factories for base stations in the first years. In this sense, it is thought that the company, which is the market leader in the world, has made these investments for 6G technology.



