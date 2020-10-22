Huawei Introduces Wireless Speaker ‘Sound’

Huawei announced its new wireless speaker that it developed with Devialet, one of the leading names in the acoustic field. The new speaker will bring a lot of noise in the premium speaker market.

In trouble with US embargoes, Huawei continues to develop new products in different markets. The latest product introduced by the company was the high-end wireless speaker system developed with Devialet.

The two companies had previously joined forces for Huawei Sound X in 2019. This device, the company’s first premium wireless speaker on the market, made its high-quality sound output accessible to all users.

New partnership from Huawei and Devialet

The new generation Huawei Sound is the final product of the partnership between the two giants. Recently, Devialet patents were used for better sound depth in all loud sound output loudspeakers of the company. Although the new version is relatively small, it comes with improved full-body sound depth technology.

Acoustic design with 4 speakers is used in the new generation product. One of these speakers is a 40-watt woofer, while the other three speakers need 5 watts of power. Thanks to the Devialet design, where two passive radiators suppress mutually returning sound waves, providing a clean sound output, the speakers reach a sound quality that makes it possible to ignore its unpretentious structure.

Thanks to the new technology, vibration is very low and distortion is low in the sound from the speakers. Sound needs of up to 90 decibels can be solved with high quality thanks to this system. At higher decibels, distortion begins to show itself.

Feel the pressure

This feature of Huawei speakers, which have always strong bass, is preserved in the new generation. Thanks to the new 1 woofer + 2 passive unit structure, it is possible to control both woofer and passive radiators. Thus, it becomes possible to hear the bass strongly even at low decibels.

The new system includes 3 speakers, each with an angle of 120 degrees. In this system, the speakers interact with each other to identify listener position and calibrate themselves for an optimal experience. In addition, there are four different sound effects in the system.



