Huawei Introduces Its Next Generation Eyewear Eyewear II

Eyewear II, Huawei’s second generation smart glasses, was introduced to the world with its remarkable features. In a sense, the glasses promise an experience between a smart wristband and a smart headset.

Huawei announced the new flagship smartphones Huawei Mate 40 Series, the first on-ear headset Huawei FreeBuds Studio and the specially designed smart watch Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design at the launch event held in the past hours, and the smart glasses announced in the same event last August. It also launched the Huawei x Gentle Monster Eyewear II, or Huawei Eyewear II for short.

Huawei Eyewear II, the product of a collaboration with the South Korean fashion brand Gentle Monster, offers a much thinner and lighter design than the first generation Eyewear and also comes with a redesigned carrying case.

Visually almost indistinguishable from a standard eyewear, Huawei Eyewear II features dual speakers for listening to music and answering calls, two microphones, a twice the larger audio driver, and a touchpad for answering calls, activating voice assistant and controlling the media player. .

Huawei Eyewear II offers 5 hours of uninterrupted music playback and 42 hours of standby time connected to a smartphone with its battery. According to the statements made by Huawei, Huawei Eyewear II will have a price tag starting from 299 euros.



