Huawei Introduces FreeBuds Studio

Huawei announced FreeBuds Studio, the first on-ear headset model that attracts attention with its design and features. Although the device offers almost every feature that music lovers could want, the price is not that attractive.

Huawei recently announced its new flagship smartphones Mate 40 Series, and at the same event, introduced its first on-ear headphones, FreeBuds Studio. FreeBuds Studio comes with Dynamic Noise Canceling, just like Huawei’s wireless earbuds.

It is obvious that Huawei is not going well in the smartphone industry and the company seems to want to step into a new field with FreeBuds Studio. Falling behind competitors such as Samsung and Apple in the smartphone industry due to the US embargo, Huawei may start a new competition with FreeBuds Studio against Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

When we look at the Huawei FreeBuds Studio from the outside, we see a very stylish, matte design. We can say that especially the beige color model offers an extremely “soft” appearance. In addition, the black model also offers a clear but elegant look for those who do not like too show.

Design is of course important, but we cannot ignore what it has to offer. According to the statements made by Huawei, FreeBuds Studio includes a Hi-Fi audio chip with a 4 Hz-48 Hz 40 millimeter driver, and this chip supports LHD codec as well as AAC and SBC.

Active noise canceling, Dynamic Noise Canceling, which we are familiar with from Huawei’s Freebuds Pro wireless earbuds, can suppress ambient sounds up to 40 decibels thanks to the sensors in the headphones and six microphones. Huawei states that the headset examines the surrounding sounds 100 times a second and filters it accordingly.

Again, according to Huawei’s statement, FreeBuds Studio promises 20 hours to 24 hours of playtime depending on usage, and it is possible to use it for 8 hours with a 10-minute charge. Huawei FreeBuds Studio, which will meet with consumers as of November with two different color options, black and gold, will have a price tag of 299 euros (approximately TL 2,814 + taxes).



