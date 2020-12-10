HUAWEI Introduces a Greener Product with the Mate40 Pro

HUAWEI has strengthened its steps towards a more sustainable future by launching its greenest smartphone ever. The newly launched HUAWEI Mate40 Pro provides a 28 percent reduction in plastic packaging and a 90 percent reduction in paper documents and eliminates the printed warranty. The new HUAWEI Mate40 Pro contains only 3.8 percent plastic in its box packaging.

As a result of research conducted to learn about people’s opinions about sustainability, Huawei revealed that a quarter of European consumers want plastic packaging removed by 2025. But it’s not just plastic that consumers are concerned about. 71 percent of respondents want paper documents unpacked to help reduce paper consumption. HUAWEI has switched to the digital guarantee certificate that it can provide 90 percent less paper documentation.

Users will be able to easily access all these documents by scanning the QR code on the device or by downloading them from Huawei’s website. Additionally, the Quick Start Guide has been reduced from 340 pages to 44 pages. Although the laws are currently preventing the removal of the paper manual, Huawei is working on this as well to provide a better solution in the future.

Additional research findings:

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Huawei in October 2020.

Half of consumers (55 percent) recycle every day, stressing that there is still a long way to go to achieve a fully circular economy.

Almost a quarter (23 percent) said the biggest obstacle to recycling is confusion over what can and cannot be recycled. Contrary to many misconceptions, cling film (30 percent), greasy pizza boxes (59 percent), and crisp packages (37 percent) are largely recyclable.

20 percent also said that they throw away their old electronic devices instead of recycling or reusing them.

1 percent stated that they own more than 10 old phones.

1 out of 5 people do not realize that their smartphones are recyclable.

43 percent of people want to live more sustainably.

Commitment to sustainability

Taking one step closer to its mission of unpacking all plastics, Huawei has further developed the environmentally friendly identity of the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro. With the use of 100 percent biodegradable soybean ink in the packaging instead of petroleum-based ink, it has reduced the production of carcinogens and VOCs, which are the main sources of environmental pollution.

Through a series of green initiatives implemented since 2013, Huawei has taken important steps towards helping create a greener future, such as reducing emissions, investing in renewable materials, recycling and reusing waste to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Huawei, which has been using bioplastics extensively since 2013, also helps reduce the negative environmental impacts of petroleum-based plastic production. More than 30 percent of the bioplastics used come from environmentally friendly castor oil, which cut carbon dioxide emissions by 62.6 percent, and since 2018, Huawei has reduced carbon emissions by 612 tons.

Huawei recycled 1,468 tons of waste electronics last year and is on its way to recycling more than 3,000 tons this year. Huawei also reused 86 percent of devices returned for recycling in 2019.

As far as energy efficiency is concerned, Huawei reduced its carbon emissions by 89,000 tons through the use of solar energy between 2015 and 2019.

Huawei is also working hard to repair and re-use its products. It offers easily accessible repair services with 3,030 repair centers worldwide, and since 2015 more than 500,000 used phones have found new owners thanks to Huawei’s replacement program.



