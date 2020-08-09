Huawei has almost no chips to make a smartphone

After the blockade of semiconductors by the US, Huawei says that it almost does not have chips for its smartphones

Huawei, the world’s largest smartphone supplier, says it is running out of processor chips due to U.S. sanctions against the company, The Associated Press reported.

And according to Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business unit, starting next month, the Chinese phone maker will no longer be able to make its own Kirin chipsets due to current economic pressure from the US.

Unfortunately, in the second round of US sanctions, chip producers only accepted orders until May 15, so production will be closed on September 15, Yu said at a conference on August 7.

The processors that Huawei has will be insufficient

This year may be the latest generation of high-end Huawei Kirin chips, so Huawei’s upcoming Mate 40 phone, slated to launch in September, could be the last smartphone with a Kirin chip.

The United States has accused Huawei of building backdoors in the network infrastructure, ostensibly to aid the Chinese government’s spying efforts, to which Huawei has denied such spying allegations against the Trump administration.

But the US government placed Huawei and 114 of its affiliates on its list of entities in May 2019, which meant that US companies could not sell technology to the company without explicit approval from the US government.

This action also meant that Google was prohibited from doing business with Huawei, preventing the Chinese manufacturer from obtaining an Android license and thus keeping Google applications off its devices. The order used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify the ban and says openness must be balanced with the need to protect our country against critical threats to national security.



