Huawei: growth plummeted due to pandemic

The Chinese manufacturer Huawei released on Friday (23) the company’s trade balance for the three quarters already concluded in 2020. As expected, the company remains affected by political and commercial sanctions, but still presents positive numbers and a slight growth, the enough to beat the previously established goals.

According to the company, the revenue generated in the three quarters of the year reaches 671.3 billion yuan, equivalent to R $ 652.2 billion in direct currency conversion. This number is 9.9% higher than the brand’s performance in the same period the previous year – which is enough to please investors, but it is a huge drop in relation to the last registered growth, which was 24.4%.

In the official statement, the brand cites the covid-19 pandemic as a factor that “put intense pressure and made production and operations face significant challenges”. On the other hand, it was able to “do its best to find solutions, survive and move on, fulfilling its obligations to consumers and suppliers”. In the most critical period of the first wave of the pandemic, Huawei overtook Samsung and became the world’s largest cellphone maker.

The problem is further down

Only that Huawei left out of the report the political and economic issues, which are currently the biggest headache for the brand. After all, it suffers heavy sanctions from the United States in the segments of mobile devices (with smartphones banned from using the Android ecosystem) and telecommunications, with 5G banned from the country and with commercial pressures for other countries to do the same, like Brazil.

Some companies have obtained the clearance to return to negotiate with the brand, like Intel, but the dispute continues and the most restrictive sanctions may be effective in 2021.

As an alternative, the company has increasingly turned to the Chinese market, with 5G solutions, artificial intelligence and cloud storage, in addition to the corporate market.



