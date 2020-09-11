Huawei – Google war has begun: Search engines

Drawing attention with its developer conference this year, Huawei made its mark on the agenda with the search engine it produced for itself and named Petal Search. Zhang Pingan, a senior manager in the Chinese company, was the person who introduced this system.

It was stated that this system, which was designed to be used in mobile devices, was designed to appeal to smartphone users in the first stage. Pingan; He explained that Petal Search is currently used in more than 170 countries, has more than 50 languages ​​and operates in more than 20 industries.

Petal Search on stage with Huawei search engine

Wanting to disable Google, Huawei added Petal Search to its app store in June this year. The search results presented to the screen by this software downloaded via App Gallery belonged to third party sources such as Qwant.

Qwant, which has been serving since 2013, has a very strong image both in Europe and Russia. Not wanting to miss this opportunity, the Chinese company was extremely pleased to work with the French search engine.

Among the service engines prepared for Huawei Mobile Services are the following systems: Payment system, advertising service, search engine, map software and search engine. Finally, there are 5 main features in the “Smart Search” option prepared for Huawei-signed smartphones:

Local search: Finds contacts in your phonebook and messages stored on your phone.

Integrated search: Searches in all categories, including news, videos, and apps.

Network search: It ensures that search engine results are consistent with the results projected on the screen by Baidu and prevents false information.

App search: Detects apps that work in concert with smartphones manufactured by Huawei.

Music and video call: Makes video and music calls using Huawei Video and Huawei Music services.

The number of people who develop software for Huawei Mobile Services increased by 98 percent in 1 year, and this number reached 1 million 800 thousand people from 910 thousand people. The number of applications that integrate (integrated) with this service has increased by 123 percent and this number has increased from 43 thousand to 96 thousand.

The number of premium applications developed by users outside of China has also jumped from 6 thousand to 73 thousand. Who do you think will win this war? We welcome your comments and predictions.



