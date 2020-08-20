Huawei FreeLace Pro Bluetooth headset: Noise canceling

Huawei introduced its newest in-ear Bluetooth headset called FreeLace Pro. The earbuds are connected by a cable and come with active noise canceling feature. The USB-C cable inserted in the cable is used for charging the headset.

According to the information given by Huawei, it is possible to reduce the sound by 40 dB thanks to its active noise canceling feature. Ambient mode allows users to hear ambient sound while they are out.

FreeLace Pro has touch control tools on the ear lobes. There are physical buttons above the neckband for music and conversation management. FreeLace Pro with 14mm drivers has a total of three microphones. With a 24-hour battery life, the headset also offers up to 5 hours of music listening with just 5 minutes of charging.

Huawei FreeLace Pro offers three color options, black, white and green. The headset will be released in China on September 4 with a price tag of 600 yuan. It is currently unknown when FreeLace Pro will be available in other countries.



