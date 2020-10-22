Huawei FreeBuds Studio on-ear headset introduced:

Huawei has added a new pair of headphones to the FreeBuds family. However, these headphones come in the form of on-ear headphones instead of the in-ear headphones we have seen so far. Named FreeBuds Studio, this headset challenges Sony, Beats or Bose headphones of similar form and functionality with an active noise canceling system.

In its announcement, Huawei noted that it offers a studio-level sound experience for these on-ear headphones. It also praised its design.

The arms that hold the cup parts of the headset are made of thin stainless steel, 7 millimeters thick. So Huawei does not compromise on material quality in this headset. Both the headband and the cups are lined with soft materials for comfortable use.

Of course, the most notable of the FreeBuds Studio features is the Active Noise Canceling (ANC) system, which suppresses external noise up to 40dB using the hybrid ANC system with two microphones. The sound is transmitted through a system that Huawei calls a four-layer dynamic diaphragm. On the other hand, Huawei states that FreeBuds Studio is HiRes compatible and supports 24-bit / 96KHz encoders. Thus, the music is presented in detail and clean.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio has long battery life and fast charging support

The Bluetooth antenna inside is also designed to guarantee that you will not experience any signal loss. This is realized thanks to the dual antenna design. There is also a connection to two devices at the same time. Moreover, these two devices can be iPhone, Android phone, PC or Mac.

You can control the music playing on the touch sensitive panel located outside the container parts. With a single click, it is possible to pause and resume the music playing. Drag forward and backward, on the other hand, enables the transition between the tracks playing.

On the battery life side, we see that the fully charged battery offers up to 24 hours of music listening. Fast charging technology also gives you the opportunity to listen to music for up to eight hours with a 10-minute charge.

The overseas price of 299 euros has been set for Huawei FreeBuds Studio. The headphones will come in gold and black color options.



