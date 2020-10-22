Huawei FreeBuds Studio introduced! Here are the features

Huawei added different products to its portfolio at the event where it introduced the Mate 40 series. One of the most striking of these products was Huawei FreeBuds Studio. Here are the details of Huawei’s new headset …

Huawei FreeBuds Studio Features

Huawei’s newest wireless headset seems to pose a threat to its rivals in the market with its sports design and technical features. Huawei announced that it has adopted a minimal design identity for the headset, which has an asymmetrical design and a structure that grips the ear more comfortably. With a thin body of 7mm, Huawei FreeBuds Studio can gain a much more elegant appearance. It has also worked specifically for Huawei ear pads and prepared a smoother, more comfortable experience. FreeBuds Studio, with 4 layer diaphragm drivers, offers 24bit / 96kHz high resolution sound quality.

One of the special features of the new model, in which active noise canceling feature is also offered up to 40dB, is its performance during the call. With this product, Huawei ensures that the sound is transmitted to the other party in the cleanest way with 6 separate microphones. The brand calls this technology Crystal Clear Call. The headset, which comes with two different oval antennas to provide 360 ​​coverage, is also specially designed for users to stay connected.

On both Windows and iPhone at the same time

The headset, which can be connected to more than one device at the same time, offers more flexibility with this feature. Headset Dual-device Connection feature supports Android and Windows devices as well as can be used on Mac and iOS platforms. The interface used to synchronize the device with the smartphone has also been improved. It would not be wrong to say that this interface resembles the AirPods interface in iOS with its design.

Offering 8 hours of use with a 10-minute charge, FreeBuds Studio offers 24 hours of uninterrupted music performance on a single charge. Offering a more comfortable and intuitive control with its smart touch features, Huawei has set a price tag of 299 Euros for this model.



