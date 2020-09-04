Huawei FreeBuds Pro seen! Here is the box and its design

Huawei FreeBuds Pro will be no stranger to Huawei FreeBuds 3i users with its design and box. This headset will appear at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020, which is planned to be held between Thursday, September 10, 2020 and Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The Chinese company wants to once again address its customers who follow the headphones that use the term True Wireless Stereo (TWS), which is common in the wireless headset market. How is the design of the new model?

Will Huawei FreeBuds Pro be appreciated for its design and box?

The stereo feature, which is defined as “the technique of transmitting recorded or broadcast sounds in accordance with the distribution of sound sources in the space”, enables a sound to be reproduced with the help of speakers connected to independent sound channels. Huawei has waged war on Apple’s AirPods Pro to take the lead in the in-ear headset market.

The silicon architecture used in the FreeBuds 3i model will also be used in this accessory. Based on this, we can say that the interior architecture prepared for FreeBuds Pro is inspired by FreeBuds 3 and FreebBuds 3i headphones.

When we look at the exterior design, we understand that FreeBuds Pro will be released with a different charging case. Because the bottom of the charging boxes produced for other FreeBuds models is flat, the charging box of this product does not have a completely flat structure.

In addition, we do not have much information about the features of FreeBuds Pro, which is said to be equipped with active (active) noise canceling feature. Do you think Huawei FreeBuds Pro attracts attention with its design and box?



