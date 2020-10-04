Huawei FreeBuds Pro is now even more capable

Huawei FreeBuds Pro has received a new update. This headset, which was released on September 10, 2020, has TWS technology. This technology allows 2 non-wired headphones to transmit audio over a single source.

It is known that this accessory, which hosts dynamic noise canceling technology, can block noise up to 40 dB level. FreeBuds Pro, which can stay on for a maximum of 4.5 hours while this noise-canceling system is turned on, can work for a maximum of 7 hours when this system is off.

How powerful has Huawei FreeBuds Pro got with the new update?

In the new software released by Huawei, the focus is on charging, noise canceling system and Bluetooth connectivity. From now on FreeBuds Pro will save more on charging and block out the surrounding noise more effectively.

The Chinese company announced that it uses codes to reinforce the power of this connection because it thinks that this headset is not strong enough for Bluetooth connectivity. The file size of this update, version 1.9.0.130, is 2.60 MB.

Installing this update, which improves charging efficiency, noise cancellation and Bluetooth infrastructure, is quite simple. To meet this update for Huawei FreeBuds Pro, you should follow the instructions below:

1 – Open the application named Al Life.

2 – Make sure your earphones are in the charging case and connected to your Huawei phone.

3 – Keep the charging case open until the update is complete.

4 – Check the battery level of the two earbuds and the charging case. This level should be higher than 30 percent.

5 – Press the button on the charging case for more than 10 seconds and make sure the indicator light reflects the red color.

6 – Click on “Check for Updates” and download the software.

7 – After the update is complete, turn off the charging case and wait for 10 minutes.



