Huawei FreeBuds Pro introduced! Here are the features

Huawei drew attention with its product launches today. The expected full wireless headphones were among the products introduced by the company. Huawei FreeBuds Pro features and price announced. In addition, the date when the product will go on sale is given.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro features announced

The new full wireless headset announced by the company comes with a more modern look with its new design. This new look of FreeBuds Pro was named “cubic” by the company.

Among the features of Huawei FreeBuds Pro, the most prominent point was its noise canceling technology. The company said that in this technology, FreeBuds Pro is the device that works best among wireless headphones. It has been announced that the headset can isolate noise up to 40 dB with active noise cancellation working dynamically.

The microphone performance of the headset will also come up with some improvements compared to the previous generation devices. In the headphones with 3 microphones, we see a design that will prevent wind noise. This design technology, called Dual Anti Wind, aims to give better results, especially for outdoor phone calls.

On the other hand, a remarkable feature in the connection technologies part was specified by the company. FreeBuds Pro will be able to connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between devices when users want.

When we come to the battery performance of the headphones; The device will offer a lifespan of 4.5 hours with noise canceling on and 7 hours with noise canceling off. The battery capacity of the device was announced as 55 mAh in each earbud and 580 mAh in the charging box.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro price

The price of the headset, which will be available in Europe from October, has been announced as 199 euros. It is not yet clear what the price will be if the device arrives in our country.



