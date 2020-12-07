Huawei FreeBuds Pro features and price

It is stated that FreeBuds Pro, which Huawei describes as “the world’s first smart dynamic noise canceling headphones,” represents the pinnacle of the company’s audio devices evolution. Huawei underlines that you can experience the best sound quality on all smartphone operating systems with FreeBuds Pro.

With Huawei FreeBuds Pro, you can connect to any iPhone or Android smartphone. The easy pairing mechanism allows you to enjoy excellent sound quality from your Huawei headsets on any device, no matter what operating system it supports.

A brand new sound quality experience with FreeBuds Pro

Huawei FreeBuds Pro provides noise cancellation up to 40 dB. In addition to 3 dynamic modes, it offers an awareness mode that allows external sound to enter and you are aware of what is happening around you. Inspired by the geometry of the piano, the king of instruments, FreeBuds Pro also includes up to 30 hours of battery life.

Intelligent interaction with simple gestures

Intelligent control of the headphones is at your fingertips! Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro’s highly sensitive sensor responds accurately to your demands. With the squeezing action, you can easily control the noise cancellation. The compression action also allows you to navigate the playlist comfortably. Just squeeze the headphone body once to pause / resume, twice to skip to the next song. Squeezing it three times allows you to return to the previous song. You can also control FreeBuds Pro with other gestures. By sliding your finger up and down, you can adjust the volume without reaching for the smartphone.

It is stated that the feature that distinguishes Huawei FreeBuds Pro from other products on the market is intelligent dynamic active noise cancellation. This innovative feature automatically adjusts the operation mode of the headphones according to the environment and situation to provide a more convenient listening experience for the user.

Best sound quality on any device

Huawei’s innovative technology provides the most comfortable listening experience anytime anywhere. Choose the most convenient way to pair your device with FreeBuds Pro and dive into your favorite music world!

Compatible with not only FreeBuds Pro, but also all Huawei FreeBuds Series, iOS and Android all operating systems, including FreeBuds 3, FreeBuds 3i.

See more AI life app

If you need even more personalized controls, the AI ​​life app offers more than you expect.

As an Android user, you can easily and securely download and install the AI ​​Life App in a variety of ways. You can quickly find the application in Huawei AppGallery. If you prefer other solutions, you can also use the smartphone scanner or scan the QR code printed on the box of your FreeBuds headset. All main functions of Huawei FreeBuds Pro can also be used by pairing the headphones with an iOS smartphone.

With intelligent dynamic noise canceling, 3 dynamic modes, awareness mode, the ability to control the device with simple gestures and many other features, Huawei FreeBuds Pro lets you discover the wireless audio revolution.



