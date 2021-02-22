Huawei FreeBuds 4i wireless headset introduced!

Huawei unveiled its new wireless headset named FreeBuds 4i. The headset, which has active noise canceling feature, promises innovations such as longer battery life and better sound features and advanced design.

FreeBuds 4i, a genuine wireless stereo headset, promises a new smart sound experience with active noise cancellation. Thanks to the presence of active noise cancellation, it is possible to experience a music listening experience free from the influence of the outside world in FreeBuds 4i.

A design defined as “3D bionic design” was preferred in FreeBuds 4i. FreeBuds 4i, which fits perfectly and close to the ear, promises a comfortable experience. Both earbuds have sensors that detect touch.

Thus, it is possible to activate certain features by touching the headset twice or by long pressing. For example, active noise canceling can be activated by a long press on the headset. In addition, the music played on the connected phone can be controlled by touching the headset.

Each earbud has a 55 mAh capacity battery. The capacity of the charging box is 215 mAh. While active noise cancellation works in a standard scenario, 7.5 hours of music can be listened to with FreeBuds 4i. When active noise cancellation is turned off, the time increases to 10 hours. It takes 60 minutes to fully charge the headset in the box. The battery of the charging box is charged in 90 minutes. This box provides 22 hours of usage time.

How much to pay for the Huawei FreeBuds 4i?

FreeBuds 4i is able to detect when the user was inserted or removed from the ear and control the music accordingly. The opening or closing of the lid of the box can also be detected by the connected device. Bluetooth 5.2 connection is also among the features of the headset.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i is offered in three color options as black, white and red. The wireless headset will be released in China on March 8. The price tag of the headset will write 499 yuan.