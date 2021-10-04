Huawei FreeBuds 4i Arrives In Brazil With 20% Discount

Huawei FreeBuds 4i headphones have recently arrived in the Brazilian market. The model has a new noise cancellation and offers a battery with 10 hours of duration (continuous playback), which can reach up to 22 hours added with the case. The product will have a 20% discount until October 7th at partner stores of the Chinese brand.

In addition to enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), the headphones feature Awareness Mode, or alert mode, which allows the user to identify what is happening around them without having to take off the headphones. In addition, you can easily control music playback, voice calls and activate noise canceling by tapping the handset.

Availability

The promotion is valid for the black model at Huawei’s e-commerce partners until October 7th. Participating stores are Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime and Mpcel.com.br. With a 20% discount, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i leaves the suggested price of R$699.00, and will be sold for $549.00 — and can add another 10% discount on cash purchases.