Huawei FreeBuds 4 Wireless Headphones Introduced

Huawei FreeBuds 4 wireless headphones introduced: Huawei has added a new option to its wireless headset portfolio with Huawei FreeBuds 4. The fully wireless headset was introduced in China, Huawei’s homeland. The headset, which has a design similar to FreeBuds 3, carries Huawei’s Kirin A1 processor.

14.3 mm. The headset, which comes with dynamic drivers, has three microphones to pick up sound and ambient sound. Thanks to the Active Noise Canceling feature, the ambient sound can be reduced by 25 dB. There are three levels of touch controls on each earpiece. The weight of the earbuds is 4.1 grams.

Huawei FreeBuds 4, which comes with Bluetooth 5.2 support, can connect to two devices simultaneously. The headset, which also has a special clean sound mode for video shooters, helps to record the user voice better in a noisy environment. Low latency mode for gamers is also available in FreeBuds 4.

Offering music for 4 hours, Huawei FreeBuds 4 provides a 22-hour battery life thanks to its charging box. Huawei points out that a 15-minute charge will be enough to listen to music for 2.5 hours. The battery of the charging box can be charged via the USB-C port or wirelessly. It is also worth noting that the headset and the charging box have IPX4 resistance certification against water splashes.

There are three color options for Huawei FreeBuds 4: red, white and silver. The wireless headset will be available in China on June 6 for 999 yuan. For now, no information has been given about when Huawei FreeBuds 4 will be released outside of China.