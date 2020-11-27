Huawei founder criticizing ‘American politicians’

Huawei has been having a hard time for a while due to tension and sanctions with the US. Although many statements have been made on the subject, restrictions still persist for Huawei. China-based Huawei, which has suffered due to the embargo, came back to the agenda with the statement made by its founder Ren Zhengfei.

Statement by Ren Zhengfei targets American politicians

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei addressed Honor employees in a written speech on Thursday. Stating that some American politicians want to end Huawei completely, Zhengfei also commented on Honor, who officially left Huawei.

Saying that he wanted Honor to be Huawei’s rival, the founder underlined that Huawei is under “enormous pressure” from the US government. You know Huawei had to return to itself on both the software and hardware side. The technology giant, which has become a self-sufficient company, actually wants to focus on the developments on the Huawei side by removing the Honor brand.

Honor recently left Huawei. It was announced that Honor was sold to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology and attracted attention. Trying to get rid of the negative effects of the commercial tension with the US, Huawei said that it gave up Honor under enormous pressure.



