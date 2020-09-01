Huawei focuses on the cloud while fighting the US

Huawei is investing in the cloud computing segment to minimize its losses in sectors that have been impacted by trade sanctions imposed by the United States, such as the telecommunications (5G) and cellular areas.

The company has already announced that it will invest $ 1.5 billion over the next five years, with the aim of increasing its base of artificial intelligence developers, from 1.4 million to five million.

With this, the company is landing in a very competitive market, willing to fight with giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, in addition to its compatriots Tencent and Alibaba.

Investments vs. difficulties

Despite the billionaire budget, it will not be easy for Huawei to emerge in the cloud sector, as the latest U.S.-led trade sanctions prevent the Chinese company from acquiring chips developed with American technology, which can be extended even to generic products that come from similar.

Still, it is possible that cloud computing will become one of the main pillars for Huawei’s business, which could expand its operations from the Chinese market itself, including contracts with local governments.



