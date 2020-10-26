Huawei evaluates different foldable phone designs

It has been wondering how Huawei will release a foldable phone after the Mate Xs. One of the Chinese manufacturer’s ideas seems to be to launch a phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. At least a design patent file submitted by Huawei to the China Intellectual Property Office in April shows this.

Looking at the images, it seems that the design is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, with one exception. While the outer display is noticeably larger, it appears that it can do more than just show notifications. Most of the top of the back panel where the cameras are placed is covered by the screen.

There is no trace of the front camera in the drafts. This means that the outer screen can be used as a viewfinder for selfies. Thus, there is no need to place a notch or camera hole on the foldable screen.

Although Huawei filed a patent application for this design, it should be noted that it is not a guarantee that it will turn into a real product. Companies patent their designs even if they are not actually going to use it.



