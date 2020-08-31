Huawei Enjoy 20 series launch date has been announced

News about the Huawei Enjoy 20 series has been around for a while. The date that the series consisting of Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Pro will be revealed has finally been announced. Smartphones will be introduced on September 3. The promotional poster shared by Huawei officially shows the design of the phones.

The rear camera system of the Enjoy 20 Plus is located in a circular module. In the Enjoy 20, the square-shaped camera module is located in the upper left corner of the back panel. Huawei has used both designs on more models before.

There are three sensors in these camera systems. Looking at the image, it is understood that the LED flashes are also placed in the same module. Although Huawei also verified the existence of a 5000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support, it did not provide information on which phone would have these features.

The fingerprint scanner of the phones is also integrated into the power button on the edge. This means that the phones have an LCD screen. According to previously leaked photos, one of the phones has a 6.63-inch HD + resolution display. There is no notch on the screen. The 4200 mAh capacity battery with 40W charging support was also among the leaked features. This device seems likely to be Enjoy 20.

Leaks also revealed that MediaTek’s 5G compatible Dimensity 600 processor was used in the Enjoy 20 series.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus are expected to be sold in China for 1199 yuan to 1599 yuan. This means that the members of the series will be among the most suitable 5G devices on the market.



