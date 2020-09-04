Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus with 5G are introduced!

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus models with Huawei’s 5G technology were introduced. Enjoy 20 Plus, which the company introduced as a middle segment group, looks very similar to the Mate 30 Pro when viewed from the rear. On the front of the phone, there is a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and offers a screen experience without holes. Here are the features of the phones:

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus specifications

You can enjoy 5G with Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus. The phone has a 6.63 inch screen. Note that the phone, which offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, has an IPS LCD screen. A screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz is offered. The front camera has a 16 Megapixel, f / 2.0 aperture and a pop-up camera.

In the camera setup on the back of the phone, it opens a 48 Megapixel aperture of f / 1.8. It is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle camera and a 2 Megapixel and f / 2.4 aperture macro camera.

The phone receives power from MediaTek’s 5G Dimensity 720 prepared for the new mid-range phones. On the RAM side, there are 6 GB and 8 GB options and 128 GB of internal storage is offered on the storage side, but if the phone’s memory is not enough for you, it can be increased up to 256 GB. The phone has a battery size of 4,200 mAh and supports 40W fast charging. The phone comes with Android 10 based EMUI 10.1.

Huawei Enjoy 20 specifications

Enjoy 20, which comes with a simpler and minimal design compared to the Plus model, has a 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen. On the resolution side, it has a resolution of 720 x 1600, which is lower than the Plus model. The phone has a standard 60 Hz screen refresh rate.

According to the Plus model of the phone, there is a notch on the screen. This front camera notch offers 8 Megapixels and f / 2.0 aperture to the user of the phone. In the rear camera setup; It has a main camera with a 13 Megapixel f / 1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 5 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle camera and a 2 Megapixel macro camera.

The phone has two RAM options, 4 GB and 6 GB, and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone can be upgraded up to 512 GB. We see that 5G support continues here, and we can easily say that the Dimensity 720 processor is also in this model.

It supports 10W charging alongside the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery. The phone has a fingerprint reader and is located on the unlock key next to the device.

Prices for Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G / 6GB RAM version: $ 335

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G / 8GB RAM version: $ 365

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G / 4GB RAM version: $ 250

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G / 6GB RAM version: $ 280



