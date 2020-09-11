Huawei: EMUI 11 phones Harmony OS 2.0

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has provided more details about HarmonyOS 2.0, the company’s new operating system version that should be the replacement for Android on their smartphones.

According to the Android Authority website, which received a statement from a company spokesman, devices with Google’s Android-based EMUI 11 interface could receive an update to Harmony OS “in the future”. The system should officially reach smartphones only in 2021.

However, so far there are no details on how this update will happen or whether it will be mandatory or optional for users. Because of the trade war against the United States, the company has lost access to the Android application ecosystem and may even run out of resources to update the Google platform.

EMUI 11

EMUI 11 was confirmed on Thursday (10) with new security features and artificial intelligence tools, not to mention minor changes in the look.

It will be released for several models launched in recent years in the most varied device families of the manufacturer – including models such as the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Nova 7, tablets from the MatePad line and models from the independent subsidiary Honor.



