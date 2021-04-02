Huawei Display 23.8 introduced: Huawei’s first monitor

Huawei took its first step into the desktop monitor market with its 23.8 inch IPS monitor. The monitor, whose full name is Huawei Screen 23.8, offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and covers 72 percent of the NTSC color gamut.

The monitor, which has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, has a vertical tilt. Thus, it is possible to lower the monitor 5 degrees or raise it 22 degrees according to preference.

The monitor has one HDMI and one VGA input. The power adapter, 1.5 meter HDMI cable and a quick start guide are included in the box. 538.5 x 425 x 170mm. sized monitor weighs 4.05 kilograms. The only color option is black.

Huawei Screen 23.8 will be available in the UK on April 14th. Those who want to buy the monitor have to pay £ 149.99. The monitor’s selling price in Europe is 159 euros.