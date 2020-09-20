Huawei devices get new map application

Huawei is getting Baidu Maps, China-based Baidu map service. Huawei Baidu Maps is now supported for HarmonyOS 2.0. This new collaboration between Huawei and Baidu will bring a seamless navigation system that can be shared from smartphones to smartwatches, while Baidu has not disclosed information about this navigation system, and the list of suitable devices is not yet clear.

Huawei Baidu Maps move to smart watches

Huawei is also taking firm steps forward in wearable technology. As such, a map application was required to be compatible with HarmonyOS-based smart watches and smartphones. To remind you, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro was introduced last week.

This smart watch offers advanced features compared to Huawei’s other models. For example, like screen sharing. With this feature, it will allow the Watch GT 2 Pro to be used as a secondary screen for the smartphone it is connected to. Baidu Maps offers a new navigation system. It can adjust the route of the smart watch for both walking and cycling. It is reported that the life of smart watches will also increase with the operating system.



