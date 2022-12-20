Huawei Closes Its Corporate Division in Russia

In short: Chinese technology giant Huawei is closing its business unit in Russia due to concerns that the company, already under severe sanctions, may be subject to secondary sanctions for the fact that its systems and equipment can be used by the state.

According to the Russian newspaper Vedomosti, the division engaged in the sale of data storage systems and telecommunications equipment to corporate clients will be disbanded on January 1. The SCMP writes that about 2,000 employees will be asked to transfer to Huawei offices in other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). countries or be fired.

The report says that Huawei will keep the offices of the business unit in Moscow, as it is ready to return if “active hostilities” in Ukraine cease. The company’s research and development centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Novosibirsk will not be affected and will continue working on projects such as 5G, computer vision and virtual reality.

Huawei, of course, was included by the Donald Trump administration in the list of organizations of the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in May 2019, which did not allow it to gain access to American-made technologies or deal with companies that use American tools or developments, including TSMC. It can’t even ship phones with Android pre-installed or a set of Google apps. Thus, the revenue of the company’s consumer division engaged in the production of smartphones fell by 25% year-on-year.

It is reported that in an attempt to avoid even greater sanctions, Huawei fired some local employees in Russia and suspended new contracts with operators in April after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Since 2023, the company has also been separating its corporate division in Russia and Belarus from other CIS countries. It is reported that in September the company transferred some employees from Russia to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Back in March, China said it opposes “illegal” sanctions against Russia by the United States and its allies. Some Chinese companies operating in the country have been hit by sanctions, and drone manufacturer DJI Technology Co became the first Chinese firm to suspend sales in Russia (and Ukraine), which, according to her, was supposed to prevent the use of its drones in combat.

As for other news from Russia, today we heard that the country cannot get its processors of domestic development from foreign factories. This is especially bad news since China has banned the export of its Longsoon processors to the country.