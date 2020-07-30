Huawei, Children’s Watch 4X Smart Watch

Huawei introduced the Children’s Watch 4X, a new smart watch that it designed specifically for children. The watch, which offers a high level of security with its dual cameras and location finding feature, seems to not break easily with its durable structure.

Huawei, which recently introduced its new smart bracelet Band B6 and the new tablet MatePad 10.8, also unveiled the new children’s smart watch Huawei Children’s Watch 4X. Huawei promises more safety and durability for kids in its new smart watch.

Featuring both a 5 MP front-facing camera for security and an 8MP upper-facing camera that allows it to be displayed, Children’s Watch 4X also features dual-frequency AI-powered location discovery.

The smart watch, which has 1 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage, has an extra strong design for safety and water resistance up to 50 meters thanks to its integrated strap system. The smart watch with NFC connection support also has a voice assistant feature.

Huawei Children’s Watch 4X, which can be charged quickly with its magnetic fast charging feature, promises 2 days of use on a single charge. Huawei has set a price tag of 1392 TL + taxes for the new children’s smartwatch with many durability and security features.

