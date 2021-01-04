Huawei charger with 135W power is certified in China

Huawei has received certification for a new smartphone charger from China’s regulatory body. The model has a power that, if confirmed and used in practice, could represent a new record in the sector: 135W.

According to the Root My Galaxy website, the charger model HW-200675CP0 supports different fixed voltages (5V / 3A, 9V / 3A, 12V / 3A, 15V / 3A and 20V / 3.25A) and is approved for use until 2025. Huawei is the owner of the peripheral, but the manufacturing is carried out by the also Chinese Dongguan Olympian Technology.

Huawei’s current charger, which uses SuperCharge technology, has 66W of current power. Other Chinese manufacturers, such as Oppo (with a 125W model) and Xiaomi (120W) are also on par with the segment. As approval by the regulatory agency is one of the last steps to release the sale, it is speculated that the accessory will make its debut in the next generation of top-of-the-line branded phones, possibly the Huawei P50 family – which may also promote the arrival of another long-awaited technology, the liquid lenses in the rear cameras.



