Huawei can no longer manufacture Kirin processors.

All electronic devices need a plate to which to attach the rest of the components. The processor is one of the most important and determines part of the power of the device to send more or less orders, perform tasks efficiently or even provide the device with certain characteristics. In the telephony segment, there are companies that have their own, such as Huawei. However, the Chinese firm is in trouble and it is that Huawei will not be able to manufacture its Kirin chip in the future.

The US will not let Huawei produce its processors

Exynos, Kirin, Bionic A, Snapdragon, Mediatek … do these names sound familiar to you? if the answer is negative, they are the most popular names in terms of mobile processors. Of all of them, the second is the one that interests us and unfortunately not for something good for the house that makes it. In his case, it is Huawei that is responsible for its manufacture, or at least it was after the entry into force of the initiative of the Trump administration.

As you know, the United States has taken an aggressive protectionist position with everything that comes from China. Since last year we have seen the vetoes of different firms, including Huawei, but the situation is more tense now. In May, an order was signed that takes effect on September 15, in which no US company can support a Chinese company. If you do, significant penalties will be applied.

What does this mean for the Asian company? basically that you have to say goodbye to manufacturing your Kirin processor from September onwards. This was confirmed in the Caixin media by the CEO of Huawei Consumer, Yu Chengdong, who stated that the Huawei Mate 40 would be the last to mount a Kirin 9000 chip with 5G support.

The future of Huawei

Chengdong has called this a “great loss” and at the moment everything indicates that the company cannot produce phones. The Chinese chip was manufactured in Taiwan but the technology used for it was American, which is why the company cannot make its products. But as we have seen this year the company knows how to manage to get ahead and it is that already in May it has been launched with the help of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), the Chinese company that will be able to make the chips for its future smartphones.



