Huawei can launch Kirin 1000 5G to equip Mate 40 line

It is no secret that Huawei is already developing its next high-performance processor platform to equip the brand’s major flagships for the coming months, and now new details reinforce that the Kirin 1000 5G is due to be announced next month.

The information is from leaker Teme (@ rodent950) on Twitter, who revealed on Thursday that Huawei plans to introduce the new SoC on September 5, in less than a month. The chipset must bet on 5 nanometer lithography as well as its main competitors.

With the probable announcement date, expectations for the announcement of the Kirin 1000 during this year’s IFA Berlin, which takes place between the 3rd and 5th of September, increase, and as the current generation of the Kirin 990 was introduced in September, it is very possible that the new version is revealed in the same month.

The platform will rival the Snapdragon 875, Apple A14, Exynos 1000 and the possible MediaTek Dimensity 2000, all developed in 5 nm lithography, more efficient, faster, with less energy consumption and even more intelligent than the current versions.

The first smartphones with the Kirin 1000 should be the four devices in the Mate 2020 line: the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro. Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.



