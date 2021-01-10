Huawei broke a sales record! Sold out in 1 minute!

Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei, as a result of the problems it experienced last year, went beyond its shell and started to produce many products related to the technology sector. Aiming to create an ecosystem from laptop to operating system, Huawei aims to exist in the automobile market as well.

Huawei HiCar only lasted a minute

Huawei launched the Huawei Car smart screen alongside the Huawei S series smart screen last month and opened it to pre-sale on December 30. The smart screen, which started to be officially sold on January 9, was used up within 1 minute according to the information obtained. A new record-breaking product is expected to become popular and a good start for Huawei HiCar.

Offering 8.9 inch ultra clear (1920 x 720) resolution, the device has a brightness of 700 nits. The product, which has a color gamut of 72 percent, also includes a driving camera that supports 2K images. The smart screen, produced with anti-reflective glass, also supports the transfer of applications between screens. Supporting more than 30 applications, Huawei HiCar has many features such as pop-up selfie camera, rear camera, voice recognition and air motion control.

It is unknown when the product, which goes on sale in China for $ 264, will be available in other countries.