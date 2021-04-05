Huawei Band 6 smart bracelet! here are details

After unveiling the Huawei Band 4 in 2019, bypassing 2020, Huawei revealed its new smart bracelet. The bracelet, named Huawei Band 6, became official right after Xiaomi’s Mi Band 6 bracelet.

Huawei Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display. This screen offers a resolution of 368 x 194 pixels. Considering that the Huawei Band 4 has a 0.96-inch LCD screen, it can be said to be a good leap forward in this area. There is a growth of 148 percent on the screen.

A large number of dial options are offered to users in the smart bracelet. These dials can be accessed through the Watch Face Store. In the new design, the thinning of the screen frame also draws attention. The screen-to-body ratio goes up to 64 percent. Unlike Xiaomi, who prefers a capsule-shaped design, it is noteworthy that Huawei does not give up the traditional rectangular design.

Huawei’s newest smart bracelet weighs 18 grams without straps. The body of the smart bracelet is 43 × 25.4 × 10.99 mm. in size. There is only one button used in navigation on the edge of the clock. The smart bracelet, which is water resistant up to 5 ATM pressure, has a battery life ranging from 10 to 14 days. Huawei also emphasizes that 5 minutes of charging will be enough to run Band 6 for two days.

Huawei Band 6 is able to continuously measure the oxygen level in the heart. TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitor, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring and TruRelax 2.0 pressure monitoring are also among the features of Huawei Band 6. Heart health and sleep apnea are also among the features followed by Huawei Band 6.

Huawei Band 6 has 96 different sports modes. The smart bracelet that displays notifications, calls and messages can also control music. The smart bracelet also functions as a shutter release for the camera application.

There are three color options for Huawei Band 6: orange, green and black. Compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 9.0 above devices, the wristband supports Bluetooth 5.0. The price tag of Huawei Band 6, which is put up for sale in Malaysia, says 219 Malaysian ringgits.