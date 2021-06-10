Huawei AX3: High-Performance Router With Up To 128 Devices Connected

Huawei AX3: According to the Cisco Annual Internet Report Complete Forecast Update 2018-2023, 5.3 billion people around the world will be connected to the Internet in the coming years – and the forecast is that 5.7 billion mobile devices will be connected to the network. In Brazil alone, there will be around 199.8 million users, 84% of the population.

All these people will enjoy the benefits of new digital solutions, that is, if they have quality equipment that provides a fluid experience. With constant technological development, different products increasingly demand more performance from the Wi-Fi networks of homes and businesses – which, in the home office, are usually mixed, right? The router is the protagonist of this story.

If until some time ago the connection was used only by PCs, notebooks and cell phones, now smart lamps, speakers, televisions, video games, outlets and even refrigerators or microwaves, little by little, take up more and more space in everyday life of each, scattered throughout every room in the house and often out of reach of the best speeds.

By the way, many of the current equipment already have WiFi 6 and, therefore, it is useless to put them to work under the “tutelage” of a router that provides inferior networks, harming the potential of the releases. We cannot forget, also, the competition that occurs among so many electronics, being necessary that everyone receives the proper support to perform their tasks properly.

Bad Internet doesn’t have a chance anymore, that’s already clear. So, whether you’re living alone – along with countless digital possibilities – or with more people – all equipped with their own “screens” –, bet on the Huawei WiFi AX3 router, capable of keeping up to 128 devices connected without major loss of speed!

Benefits of Huawei AX3 Router

Reduction of network fluctuations, common in wireless connections, and lags in online matches, as well as decreases in the quality of playback of movies and series in streaming services, is just one of the many advantages offered by the Huawei WiFi AX3, once that it guarantees up to an impressive 3000 Mbps of speed, “split” across all devices connected to it.

Do you think it’s “too much” for your routine? Imagine that, during your game, your mother is taking an online course, your sister watching a reality show on a tablet and your father participating in a virtual meeting, all while other inhabitants silently consume part of the band (among them, the already mentioned lamps, sockets and the like, as well as the TV turned on by itself in the room, filling the environment). Calm down, there’s more!

Suddenly, updates come out for apps or cellphone operating systems in the house, configured to implement them automatically, and they start downloading them at the same time.

Wonder what all this can do at crucial moments during your session in your favorite game with friends? Well, the Huawei WiFi AX3 makes it possible for nothing to go wrong, thanks to the quad-core CPU with a 1.4 GHz processor, providing a frequency band of 160 MHz and 1024-AQM and transmission rates that can reach 574 Mbps, in the range of 2.4 GHz, and at 2.402 Mbps, in the 5 GHz band.

Considering that, in Brazil (still according to the Cisco report), the base of connected devices will reach 755.1 million in 2023, an increase of 48% compared to 2018, and that the average speed will reach 69.4 Mbps ( 4.1 times greater than three years ago), staying with old, unprepared routers doesn’t seem like a good idea, does it? Also because the security of your data is also in check.

Huawei WiFi AX3 Router: A New Connection Experience

Along with all the benefits mentioned above – guaranteed by the WiFi 6 standard (802.11ax), with three times the speed and low latency – is the presence of high protection features.

Software and hardware work with brute force proof algorithms, WPA3, Firewall, DMZ, PAP/CHAP, preventing DDoS attacks. Wide coverage (100 square meters with high wall penetration) is another advantage, as Mesh technology allows the connection of multiple routers for greater Wi-Fi coverage.

Finally, there is no secret when it comes to connecting smartphones or other mobile devices with NFC technology, just tap them to the Huawei WiFi AX3.

So, got excited about so many possibilities? See what the Huawei WiFi AX3 router can do for you, your devices, your work and, of course, your entertainment. So, get ready for a new connection experience, free from choke and with maximum performance, after all, you and your family deserve this evolution.