Huawei Announces Watch GT 2 Porsche Design

Huawei added another product to its Porsche Design product range and introduced the Watch GT 2 Porsche Design to consumers. The device, which has an impressive stance especially with its design, offers almost everything you can expect from a smart watch with its features.

Huawei announced the latest flagship smartphones Huawei Mate 40 Series and the first on-ear headset Huawei FreeBuds Studio with its recent launch event, Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche, the special design version of the current smart watch Watch GT 2, at the same event. Design and Huawei x Gentle also announced the Monster Eyewear II smart glasses.

The ‘Porsche Design’ brand is not a new name for those who follow Huawei products, as Huawei has previously introduced Porsche Design branded special designs for many smartphones. Watch GT 2 Porsche Design, unlike other Porsche Design branded Huawei products, makes a small improvement by revealing a classic design, not a sport.

As you know, most smart watches reveal at first glance that it is a digital product. Watch GT 2 Porsche Design is a product that is difficult to distinguish from the classic watch, especially with its silver-colored bracelet and oval design. As you can imagine, Huawei offers a custom watch interface for the Watch GT 2 Porsche Design.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels; It offers features such as 4 GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and 14 days of use on a single charge. In addition, the device includes more than 100 exercise modes, sleep and stress level monitoring, sudden air pressure change detection, and weather alert.

Since the Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design is a limited production, specially designed product, the price is determined accordingly. Because Huawei has set a price tag of 695 euros for the Watch GT 2 Porsche Design, its newest Porsche Design branded product.



