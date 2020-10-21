Huawei Announces New Phone Y7a

Huawei announced its new mid-segment phone, Y7a. The phone, powered by the Kirin 710A processor, does not have remarkable features, but the camera setup seems to save the phone. Huawei’s new phone will be available as of October 30th.

Chinese technology company Huawei announced its new mid-segment phone Y7a at an event it organized. The phone, which Huawei once again reveals the hardware features we are used to, does not seem to be able to impress consumers. So what does Huawei’s new mid-segment phone promise to consumers?

The Huawei Y7a has a 6.67-inch LCD screen that offers FHD resolution. On this perforated screen, there is a front camera offering 8 MP resolution. On the side of the phone, there is a fingerprint reader sensor feature for unlocking the screen.

Introducing Huawei Y7a

Huawei Y7a is powered by the Kirin 710A processor. This power is supported by 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage space. Users can increase this storage space up to 512 GB via microSD card. Coming with a 5000 mAh battery that offers 22.5 watt speed charging support, the Y7a has an Android 10 based EMUI 10.1 interface.

Huawei’s new mid-segment phone has a vertically positioned quad camera setup. The phone, which has 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth camera, seems to not let consumers down with its camera performance.

Huawei Y7a specifications

Display: 6.67 inch FHD, LCD

Processor: Kirin 710A

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

Front Camera: 8 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP 8 MP 2 MP 2MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh (22.5 watt fast charging support)

Operating System: EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

According to the statements made by Huawei, the version of the Y7a with 64 GB of storage will be sold only in some Latin American countries. The 128 GB version will be offered to the markets of other countries as conditions permit. The price of the phone, which will have 3 different color options, with 128 GB of storage, is set at $ 190.



