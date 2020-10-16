Huawei announces new phone Nova 7 SE 5G Youth

Huawei announced its new mid-segment smartphone Nova 7 SE 5G Youth. This phone is a new version of the Nova 7 SE 5G, which was announced in April. The difference between the two models is that the processor has been changed.

Chinese technology company Huawei announced a smartphone called Nova 7 SE 5G in April. Now, the company, which made some changes in this phone, has introduced a new device called “Nova 7 SE 5G Youth”. The phone, which is a mid-segment device, seems to please with its technical features.

The Nova 7 SE 5G Youth has a 6.5-inch FHD + resolution LCD screen. This screen, which has a perforated structure, has a front camera offering 16 MP resolution. Huawei aims to ensure the user’s safety with the fingerprint reader sensor added to the side of the phone.

Introducing Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth

Huawei’s new phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U. Nova 7 SE 5G, announced in April, was powered by the Kirin 820 processor. The company supports this processor with a combination of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, it is not possible to expand the storage area with microSD support. Huawei’s new phone will come with an Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 interface and a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40 watts of fast charging.

On the back of the phone, there is a vertically placed quad camera setup. This camera setup includes a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 2 MP depth camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. According to Huawei’s statements, Nova 7 SE 5G Youth can be purchased in four different color options, including black, green and purple.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth specifications

Screen: 6.5 inch FHD +, LCD

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Front Camera: 16 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh with 40 watt fast charging support

Operating System: EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

According to the statements made by Huawei, Chinese consumers can now have this phone. However, the company did not make any statements regarding the status of Nova 7 SE 5G Youth in global markets. The price of this smartphone was announced as $ 340.



