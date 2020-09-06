Huawei Announces New Middle Segment Phone Y9a

Huawei announced the new mid-segment smartphone Huawei Y9a. The new device, which is similar to the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, offers a hole-free, notch-free screen experience thanks to its pop-up selfie camera.

Chinese technology giant Huawei has announced a mid-segment phone that is very similar to the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, which the company launched in its homeland at first glance. The company named its new phone Huawei Y9a.

Y9a also has a ‘pop-up’ selfie camera, like Huawei has recently released a few other devices in its Y series. In this way, a 6.63-inch FHD + screen resolution offers a punch-free and notch-free screen experience.

Huawei Y9a

On the back of the phone, there is a circle-shaped camera module resembling the Mate 30 series and this module has four cameras. These four cameras are as follows; 64 MP main camera, 8 MP 120 degree ultra wide angle camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera, which is the fifth camera in the phone, is worth 16 MP.

Looking at its internal components, the Huawei Y9a gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The device, which has 8 GB of RAM, offers 128 GB of internal storage space. The storage space of the phone can be increased up to 256 GB via NM card. The device, which has a 4,300 mAh battery, supports 40W SuperCharge fast charging. On the operating system side, the phone comes with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Huawei Y9a specifications:

Screen: 6.63 inch FHD + LCD screen

RAM: 8 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear camera: 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, 2 MP macro camera, 2 MP depth sensor

Storage: 128 GB

Operating system: EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Color options: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black



